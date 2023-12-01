Blackwood made 34 saves in Thursday's 3-0 loss to Boston.
The former Devil played well and kept the Bruins off the board until the second period, but once Danton Heinen took advantage of a San Jose giveaway early in the frame to wire a one-timer past Blackwood, the game was effectively over. The 26-year-old netminder has just one win in his last seven appearances, going 1-4-1, but his 3.00 GAA and .909 save percentage are respectable given the quality of the Sharks lineup in front of him.
