Blackwood made 34 saves in Thursday's 3-0 loss to Boston.

The former Devil played well and kept the Bruins off the board until the second period, but once Danton Heinen took advantage of a San Jose giveaway early in the frame to wire a one-timer past Blackwood, the game was effectively over. The 26-year-old netminder has just one win in his last seven appearances, going 1-4-1, but his 3.00 GAA and .909 save percentage are respectable given the quality of the Sharks lineup in front of him.