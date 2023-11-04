Blackwood will defend the visiting net in Pittsburgh on Saturday, according to Max Miller of The Hockey News,

It has been an ugly start to the season for the 0-9-1 Sharks. San Jose has scored a league-low 10 goals, while giving up a league-high 44 goals against. Blackwood has posted a mark of 0-5-1 with a 4.17 GAA and an .895 save percentage. He will face the Penguins, who have managed to produce 26 goals in nine games. Magnus Chrona will be the backup goalie Saturday due to the absence of Kaapo Kahkonen (upper body).