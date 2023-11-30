Blackwood will start Thursday's road game versus Boston, according to Max Miller of The Hockey News.

Blackwood picked up his first win in six starts Tuesday, turning aside 33 shots in a 2-1 win over Washington. Blackwood is 3-9-2 with a 3.60 GAA and .902 save percentage for the lowly Sharks. The Bruins are tied for 10th in NHL scoring, averaging 3.33 goals per contest.