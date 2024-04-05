Blackwood allowed two goals on 27 shots in Thursday's 2-1 loss to the Kings.

Blackwood lost for the fifth time in his last six outings, but this was at least a solid performance for the 27-year-old. Both goals came in a span of 18 seconds in the first period, and he was able to keep it close from there, but the Sharks' offense showed up too late. Blackwood is at 10-23-3 with a 3.38 GAA and a .901 save percentage over 41 contests this season. The Sharks host the Blues on Saturday and the Coyotes on Sunday, so it's likely Blackwood and Devin Cooley will split those games.