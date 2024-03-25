Blackwood will patrol the blue paint at home versus Dallas on Tuesday, Max Miller of The Hockey News reports.

Blackwood gave up four goals on 21 shots in his return from a long-term groin injury against the Lighting on Thursday. The 27-year-old netminder is still looking for his 10th win of the season while already having posted a career-high 19 losses. In addition, Blackwood is sporting a career-worst 3.49 GAA. As such, fantasy managers probably want to consider other options in net for Tuesday's slate.