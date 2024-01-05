Blackwood stopped 28 of 30 shots in Thursday's 2-1 loss to the Jets.

Blackwood kept the Jets off the board for over half of the game. A tipped-in shot and a crisp passing play led to the two goals on his line, and the Sharks couldn't cover it. The 27-year-old goalie hadn't played since before Christmas due to an illness and then a couple of starts for Kaapo Kahkonen. Blackwood is 4-15-2 with a 3.84 GAA and an .891 save percentage through 24 outings. The Sharks have lost 10 straight games, so the next goalie to get a win may get a chance to claim the No. 1 job, as neither Blackwood nor Kahkonen have been all that inspiring lately.