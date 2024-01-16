Blackwood will get the starting nod on the road versus Chicago on Tuesday, Sheng Peng of San Jose Hockey Now reports.

Blackwood has appeared in five straight matches prior to getting the night off against Buffalo on Monday. In those outings, the 27-year-old backstop went 1-3-0 with a 3.48 GAA and .902 save percentage, including giving up five goals to Ottawa his last time out. With Kaapo Kahkonen putting up subpar numbers, Blackwood will likely continue to see the majority of the starts moving forward.