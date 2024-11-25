Blackwood was the first goalie off during Monday's morning skate, Max Miller of NHL.com reports, indicating he'll draw the start at home against the Kings.

Blackwood has appeared in five of the Sharks' last six games, posting a 1-3-1 record, 3.00 GAA and .900 save percentage. He should draw a second consecutive start Monday and will likely have less competition for playing time moving forward, as Yaroslav Askarov will likely be sent down by San Jose.