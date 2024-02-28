Although Blackwood (undisclosed) was put on injured reserve Wednesday, he might not be out for much more than the required week, coach David Quinn told Sheng Peng of San Jose Hockey Now.

Blackwood has a 9-18-3 record, 3.48 GAA and .899 save percentage in 35 contests this season. While he's unavailable, Kaapo Kahkonen is expected to be leaned on by San Jose. The Sharks summoned Magnus Chrona on Wednesday to serve as the No. 2 option.