Although Blackwood (undisclosed) was put on injured reserve Wednesday, he might not be out for much more than the required week, coach David Quinn told Sheng Peng of San Jose Hockey Now.
Blackwood has a 9-18-3 record, 3.48 GAA and .899 save percentage in 35 contests this season. While he's unavailable, Kaapo Kahkonen is expected to be leaned on by San Jose. The Sharks summoned Magnus Chrona on Wednesday to serve as the No. 2 option.
More News
-
Sharks' Mackenzie Blackwood: On injured reserve•
-
Sharks' Mackenzie Blackwood: Exits early Tuesday•
-
Sharks' Mackenzie Blackwood: Tending twine at home•
-
Sharks' Mackenzie Blackwood: On wrong end of shutout•
-
Sharks' Mackenzie Blackwood: Patrolling crease Monday•
-
Sharks' Mackenzie Blackwood: Allows three goals in win•