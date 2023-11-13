Blackwood stopped 40 of 44 shots in Sunday's 4-1 loss to the Ducks.

Blackwood has faced no less than 39 shots in each of his last four full games. The 26-year-old wasn't able to steal a result Sunday, snapping his two-game winning streak. Blackwood is at a 2-7-1 record with a 4.00 GAA and a .900 save percentage through 11 outings (10 starts). The Sharks are at home for their two games this week, facing the Panthers on Tuesday and the Blues on Thursday.