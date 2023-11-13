Blackwood stopped 40 of 44 shots in Sunday's 4-1 loss to the Ducks.
Blackwood has faced no less than 39 shots in each of his last four full games. The 26-year-old wasn't able to steal a result Sunday, snapping his two-game winning streak. Blackwood is at a 2-7-1 record with a 4.00 GAA and a .900 save percentage through 11 outings (10 starts). The Sharks are at home for their two games this week, facing the Panthers on Tuesday and the Blues on Thursday.
More News
-
Sharks' Mackenzie Blackwood: Starting Saturday•
-
Sharks' Mackenzie Blackwood: Stands tall in win•
-
Sharks' Mackenzie Blackwood: Exits ice first•
-
Sharks' Mackenzie Blackwood: Steps up to earn first win•
-
Sharks' Mackenzie Blackwood: Tending twine Tuesday•
-
Sharks' Mackenzie Blackwood: Chased from blowout loss•