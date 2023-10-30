Blackwood stopped 39 of 41 shots in Sunday's 3-1 loss to the Capitals.

Washington's final goal was scored into an empty net. Blackwood blanked the Caps through two periods, but Dylan Strome beat the netminder through a screen a little over two minutes into the third, before Tom Wilson got credit for a goal that bounced in off a San Jose defender late in the frame. Blackwood is still looking for his first win of the season, going 0-5-1 in six outings, but his 3.83 GAA and .907 save percentage aren't terrible considering the quality of the roster in front of him.