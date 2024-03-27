Blackwood surrendered six goals on 41 shots in Tuesday's 6-3 loss to the Stars.

Blackwood has lost his last three decisions, giving up 14 goals across four contests in that span. The 27-year-old hadn't faced more than 40 shots since Jan. 13, but the Sharks' defense is far from sturdy in front of him. Blackwood is at 9-20-3 with a 3.57 GAA and an .896 save percentage through 37 appearances this season. The Sharks' next game is Thursday in Minnesota.