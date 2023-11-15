Blackwood allowed four goals on 31 shots in Tuesday's 5-3 loss to the Panthers. The fifth goal was an empty-netter.

The Sharks were able to take a 3-2 lead in the third period, but Blackwood quickly let it slip away over the last 10 minutes. The 26-year-old netminder took his second loss in a row and dropped to 2-8-1 through 12 contests overall. He's also posted an ugly 4.02 GAA and an .898 save percentage while playing behind the league's worst team. The Sharks are at home Thursday versus the Blues for their next game.