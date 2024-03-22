Blackwood gave up four goals on 21 shots in Thursday's 4-1 loss to the Lightning.

Blackwood was also under evaluation after the contest, Curtis Pashelka of The San Jose Mercury News reports. Pashelka adds that Blackwood is expected to be fine, which is a good sign after he missed three weeks with a groin injury. The 27-year-old dropped to 9-19-3 with a 3.49 GAA and an .897 save percentage over 36 appearances. Blackwood is expected to take over the No. 1 job between the pipes, with Devin Cooley currently slated for backup duty after Magnus Chrona returned to AHL San Jose. The Sharks have a favorable matchup ahead Saturday versus the Blackhawks.