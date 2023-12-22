Blackwood allowed five goals on 30 shots in Thursday's 5-2 loss to the Coyotes.

Blackwood has allowed four or more goals in four of his last five appearances as his performance continues to slip. The 27-year-old has just one win in that span and just two victories since Nov. 12. For the season, Blackwood is at a 4-13-2 record with a 3.81 GAA and an .894 save percentage through 22 appearances. With Kaapo Kahkonen playing better of late, Blackwood has slipped into an even share of playing time. He could be at risk of falling further into a true backup role if he doesn't turn things around.