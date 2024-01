Blackwood stopped 31 of 34 shots in Saturday's 5-3 victory over Anaheim.

Blackwood was sharp Saturday, making 30 or more saves for the fifth time in his last seven starts as he picked up the 5-3 win despite being outshot 34-to-19. The 27-year-old Blackwood improved to 6-17-3 with an .894 save percentage and 3.69 GAA this season. The Sharks are back in action Monday on the road versus the Kings.