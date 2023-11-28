Blackwood stopped 33 of 34 shots in Monday's 2-1 win over the Capitals.

In a battle of the league's two lowest-scoring teams, it was no surprise this game was played on tight margins. Blackwood got the job done with a strong performance despite the Sharks getting outshot 34-23. This victory snapped a five-game winless stretch for the 26-year-old, who is now at 3-9-2 with a 3.60 GAA and a .902 save percentage through 16 appearances this season. The Sharks set out on a road trip over the next week, with the first stop in Boston on Thursday, though it's possible head coach David Quinn may save Blackwood for Friday's game against New Jersey, his former team.