Blackwood (illness) is feeling better and progressing towards a potential return for Sunday's road game versus Colorado, coach David Quinn told Sheng Peng of San Jose Hockey Now on Friday.

Blackwood has missed San Jose's last two contests due to the illness. He's 4-14-2 with a 3.92 GAA and an .889 save percentage in 23 outings this season. When Blackwood is ready to return, Magnus Chrona will likely be reassigned to AHL San Jose.