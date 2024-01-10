Blackwood stopped 22 of 25 shots after replacing Kaapo Kahkonen early in the second period of Tuesday's 7-1 loss to the Maple Leafs.

Neither goalie had much success against the Toronto onslaught, but Kahkonen got stuck with the loss. Blackwood hasn't won a game since Dec. 12, losing five straight decisions with a 4.50 GAA and .854 save percentage since that victory, but San Jose has lost 12 straight games overall during that time. Sharks coach David Quinn will likely continue flipping back and forth between the two in the crease until one of them can provide a spark of hope for the flailing club.