Blackwood (groin) was on the ice for Tuesday's morning skate but hasn't started facing shots yet. The netminder won't play against the Flyers but could return during the team's five-game road trip, per NHL.com.

Blackwood has been out of action since Feb. 27 versus the Devils when he was forced out of the game after making just 13 saves. Once given the all-clear, the netminder should get the chance to reclaim the starting role alongside Magnus Chrona, with the duo likely splitting the workload the rest of the way.