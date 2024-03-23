Blackwood won't start Saturday's home contest against Chicago, per Sheng Peng of San Jose Hockey Now.
Blackwood was initially going to play, but Devin Cooley will face the Blackhawks instead. The 27-year-old Blackwood is still projected to serve as the backup goalie. He has a 9-19-3 record this season with a 3.49 GAA and an .897 save percentage through 36 games played.
