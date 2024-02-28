Blackwood (undisclosed) was put on injured reserve Wednesday.

Blackwood left Tuesday's 7-2 loss to New Jersey because of the injury, so this move can be retroactive to that date, and he's eligible to be activated ahead of next Thursday's outing versus the Islanders. The 27-year-old goaltender has a 9-18-3 record, 3.48 GAA and .899 save percentage in 35 contests this year. While Blackwood's unavailable, Kaapo Kahkonen will likely receive the bulk of the playing time while Magnus Chrona, who was recalled from AHL San Jose on Wednesday, will serve primarily as the backup netminder.