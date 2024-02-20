Blackwood allowed four goals on 26 shots in Monday's 4-0 loss to the Golden Knights.

Blackwood's four-game winning streak came to a crashing halt when his Sharks teammates couldn't solve Vegas goalie Logan Thompson. The Golden Knights tallied three times in the first period as Blackwood struggled early before settling into a groove over the rest of the game. The 27-year-old netminder is now at 9-18-3 with a 3.51 GAA and an .898 save percentage through 34 appearances. He can be a decent DFS play in a favorable matchup, but he has had few stretches of success this season. The Sharks' next game is Saturday versus the Predators.