Blackwood (illness) is unavailable for Thursday's home game against Edmonton, per the NHL media site.
Blackwood is missing his second straight contest because of the illness. Magnus Chrona will make his first career start Thursday while Kaapo Kahkonen will serve as the backup goaltender. Blackwood's next opportunity to return will be for Sunday's road match versus Colorado.
