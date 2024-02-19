Blackwood will tend the twine for Monday's home clash with Vegas, Sheng Peng of San Jose Hockey Now reports.

Blackwood is undefeated in regulation over his last five outings, posting a 4-0-1 record to go with a 1.76 GAA, .942 save percentage and one shutout. Despite the solid numbers, the Thunder Bay native continues to split the workload with Kaapo Kahkonen. As such, neither goalie will likely provide more than mid-range fantasy value.