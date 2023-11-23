Blackwood allowed three goals on 13 shots in relief of Kaapo Kahkonen in Wednesday's 7-1 loss to the Kraken.

Kahkonen was overwhelmed early in the first period. Blackwood didn't fare much better over the final 40 minutes, but the Kraken let off the pace a bit as the game progressed. Through 14 outings, Blackwood has a 2-9-1 record with a 3.97 GAA and an .896 save percentage. He remains the Sharks' primary starter, but he's only a solid fantasy option in formats that heavily reward saves and shots against without punishing losses and goals against too much. Both Blackwood and Kahkonen should get chances to start when the Sharks host the Canadiens on Friday and the Canucks on Saturday.