Blackwood made 16 saves on 21 shots before he was pulled at 7:29 of the second period of Thursday's 6-0 loss to Tampa Bay.
The Sharks were toothless in their own zone and Blackwood was alone on an island for the time he spent in net. He remains without a win this season, although there have been a few bright spots against Colorado and Florida (three goals against). But in his other three games, Blackwood has allowed 16 goals. Keep him benched. Teal is a tough colour to add to your fantasy roster this year.
