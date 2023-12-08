Blackwood made 16 saves on 20 shots Thursday before being replaced by Kaapo Kahkonen in a 6-5 overtime win over the Red Wings.

The Sharks went down 4-0 in the second period and that was the end of Blackwood's night. And then the Sharks roared back, tying the game less than six minutes later. Blackwood is 3-11-2 with a 3.20 GAA and .893 save percentage this season. There's no reason to put him in your blue paint. The Sharks are a struggling squad, and Blackwood isn't a twine savior.