Blackwood was the first goalie off the ice at the morning skate, according to Max Miller of The Hockey News, indicating he will defend the road net against the Rangers on Sunday.

Blackwood is coming off a 34-save effort in Thursday's 3-0 loss to Boston. He has a 3-10-2 record this season with a 3.56 GAA and a .903 save percentage over 17 appearances. New York is tied for ninth in the league with 3.32 goals per game this campaign.