Blackwood was the first goalie off the ice at the morning skate, per Max Miller of The Hockey News, indicating he will protect the home net Monday against Washington.

Blackwood is coming off a 22-save effort in Friday's 3-2 shootout loss to Montreal. He has registered a mark of 2-9-2 this season with a 3.80 GAA and an .897 save percentage through 15 games played. The Capitals rank 31st in the league with 2.41 goals per contest this campaign.