Blackwood was the first goalie off the ice at the morning skate, Curtis Pashelka of The San Jose Mercury News reports, indicating he will patrol the home crease Monday versus Seattle.

Blackwood is coming off a 35-save shutout victory over St. Louis on Saturday. He also blanked the Kraken on Jan. 30 with 32 stops in a 2-0 win. Blackwood has a 10-21-3 record this season with a 3.42 GAA and a .900 save percentage through 39 games played. Seattle ranks 29th in the league with 2.60 goals per contest this campaign.