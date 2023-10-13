Blackwood is expected to guard the home crease against Colorado on Saturday, Sheng Peng of San Jose Hockey Now reports.
Blackwood posted a 10-6-2 record, 3.20 GAA and .893 save percentage in 22 contests with New Jersey last year. He has stopped 48 of 52 shots in two career contests versus the Avalanche.
