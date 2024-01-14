Blackwood stopped 36 shots in Saturday's 5-4 loss to Ottawa.

He came close to earning a point for the Sharks despite the fact the team was out-shot 41-18, but Vladimir Tarasenko had a rebound carom right to him with five seconds left in the third period, and a downed San Jose defender prevented Blackwood from even attempting a save. The 27-year-old netminder has just one win in his last eight outings, going 1-6-0 with a 4.23 GAA and .871 save percentage, but he continues to hold onto the No. 1 role in the crease for the Sharks.