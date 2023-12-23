Blackwood is expected to guard the road crease against Vancouver on Saturday, Curtis Pashelka of The San Jose Mercury News reports.

Blackwood has lost his last two starts while allowing 10 goals on 58 shots (.828 save percentage). That's dropped him to 4-13-2 with a 3.81 GAA and an .894 save percentage in 22 outings this year. The Canucks lead the league offensively this year with 3.76 goals per game, so it will be difficult for Blackwood to bounce back against that level of competition.