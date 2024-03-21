Blackwood (groin) is set to start at home against Tampa Bay on Thursday, per Max Miller of The Hockey News.

Blackwood was activated off injured reserve earlier in the day. He has a 9-18-3 record, 3.48 GAA and .899 save percentage in 35 contests this season. The 27-year-old goaltender will be playing between the pipes for the first time since Feb. 27. The Lightning are tied for fifth offensively with 3.49 goals per game, so Blackwood's first assignment back from injury is a difficult one.