Blackwood is set to start on the road against Boston on Thursday, according to Max Miller of The Hockey News.

Blackwood has a 3-9-2 record, 3.60 GAA and .902 save percentage in 16 contests this season. He's coming off a great showing in which he saved 33 of 34 shots in a 2-1 win over Washington. The Bruins might provide him with more trouble, though. They're 14-4-3 and in a four-way tie for 10th offensively with 3.33 goals per game.