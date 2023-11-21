Blackwood surrendered three goals on 37 shots in Monday's 3-1 loss to the Canucks.

Blackwood took his third straight loss, but he at least kept the Sharks competitive in this one. The Canucks didn't score until 13:07 of the second period, but they added a shorthanded goal late in that frame and an insurance tally in the third. The loss drops Blackwood to 2-9-1 with a 3.94 GAA and a .900 save percentage over 13 appearances. The Sharks wrap up their brief two-game road trip in Seattle on Wednesday.