Blackwood posted a 36-save shutout in Saturday's 4-0 win over the Blues.

Blackwood had lost his last four decisions, allowing 16 goals over five appearances in that span. The 27-year-old was kept busy as the Blues pushed for offense, but he was up to the challenge to earn his second shutout of the campaign. Blackwood improved to 10-21-3 with a 3.42 GAA and a .900 save percentage through 39 appearances. The Sharks' next game is Monday versus the Kraken, a favorable matchup should Blackwood get the start.