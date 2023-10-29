Watch Now:

Blackwood will guard the road goal Sunday against Washington, Curtis Pashelka of The San Jose Mercury News reports.

Blackwood has posted a mark of 0-4-1 with a 4.23 GAA and an .897 save percentage through five games this season. He has surrendered five or more goals in three of his past four outings. Washington has registered a mere 14 goals through seven games this campaign.

