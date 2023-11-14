Blackwood will patrol the home crease Tuesday versus Florida, according to Curtis Pashelka of The San Jose Mercury News.

Blackwood has stopped 117 of 124 shots en route to a 2-1-0 record his past three starts. In 11 games this season, he has posted a 2-7-1 record with a 4.00 GAA and a .900 save percentage. Florida is tied for 19th in the league this campaign with 3.14 goals per contest.