Blackwood will take the first game of the Sharks' back-to-back, starting Thursday's road clash with the Lightning, Sheng Peng of San Jose Hockey Now reports.

Blackwood is still searching for his first win of the season, having posted a 0-3-1 record through his opening four starts. The netminder currently sits fourth in the NHL in shots faced and figures to continue seeing plenty of rubber moving forward. While Blackwood starts Thursday, Kaapo Kahkonen is slated to get the nod against Carolina on the road Friday.