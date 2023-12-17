Blackwood will guard the road crease Sunday against the Avalanche, Curtis Pashelka of The San Jose Mercury News reports.
Blackwood stopped 36 of 37 shots in a 2-1 win over Winnipeg in his last outing. Overall, he's 4-11-2 with a .900 save percentage and 3.67 GAA on the season. The 27-year-old Blackwood will have a tough task against a Colorado team that's scored 13 goals in its last three games.
