Blackwood was the first goaltender off the ice at morning practice and will get the road start versus Detroit on Thursday, Sheng Peng of San Jose Hockey Now reports.

Blackwood has lost his last two starts, including giving up six goals on 36 shots in a 6-5 loss to the Rangers on Sunday. Overall, Blackwood is 3-11-2 with a 3.72 GAA and .899 save percentage in 2023-24. The Red Wings should give him plenty of trouble as they are third in NHL scoring, averaging 3.79 goals per game.