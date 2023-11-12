Blackwood will get the road start Saturday against the Ducks, Sheng Peng of San Jose Hockey Now reports.

Blackwood has won his last two starts, making an impressive 77 saves on 80 shots in that span. Overall, the 26-year-old Blackwood is 2-6-1 with an .899 save percentage this season. He'll face an Anaheim team that's scored just three goals in their last two games.