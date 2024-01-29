Blackwood will protect the home net Tuesday versus Seattle, per Sheng Peng of San Jose Hockey Now.

Blackwood has won his past two outings, having stopped 60 of 65 shots in that span. Through 31 games played this season, he has supplied a 7-17-3 record with a 3.63 GAA and an .896 save percentage. The Kraken rank 27th in the league with 2.84 goals per contest this campaign.