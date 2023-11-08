Blackwood stopped 38 of 39 shots in Tuesday's 2-1 win over the Flyers.

Blackwood was able to get the Sharks their first win of the season, though he needed an elite performance to do so. He limited the damage to a Joel Farabee goal late in the second period, which Blackwood nearly kept out. The 26-year-old goalie is now at a 1-6-1 record with a 4.27 GAA and an .892 save percentage through nine games. Despite those terrible numbers, he's still the Sharks' best option between the pipes. They're back in action Thursday at home versus the struggling Oilers.