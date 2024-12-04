Blackwood made 27 saves Tuesday in s 2-1 win over Washington.
Blacky made some great saves in the first period and then locked the net down after Nic Dowd's goal at 13:02 of the second. Otherwise, he flat-out stifled the Caps offense Tuesday, especially as San Jose had to kill off three penalties. Blackwood has won two straight games, and he has a .909 save percentage in 19 appearances this season.
More News
-
Sharks' Mackenzie Blackwood: First off at morning skate•
-
Sharks' Mackenzie Blackwood: Completes weekend sweep•
-
Sharks' Mackenzie Blackwood: Starting in Seattle•
-
Sharks' Mackenzie Blackwood: Awful in loss•
-
Sharks' Mackenzie Blackwood: First off Wednesday•
-
Sharks' Mackenzie Blackwood: Backing up Monday•