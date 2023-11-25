Blackwood made 22 saves in a 3-2 shootout loss to Montreal on Friday.
It was nice to see Blackwood help secure at least one point from the game. His last win was Nov. 9. The Sharks are all but destined to land in last place at season's end, so Blackwood's numbers will be difficult to swallow from a fantasy perspective. Consider him a match-ups guy only.
More News
-
Sharks' Mackenzie Blackwood: Facing Canadiens•
-
Sharks' Mackenzie Blackwood: Plays two periods in relief•
-
Sharks' Mackenzie Blackwood: Solid in Monday's loss•
-
Sharks' Mackenzie Blackwood: Tending twine versus Canucks•
-
Sharks' Mackenzie Blackwood: Lets lead slip away•
-
Sharks' Mackenzie Blackwood: Starting against Panthers•