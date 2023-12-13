Blackwood stopped 36 of 37 shots in Tuesday's 2-1 win over the Jets.

Blackwood let a Brenden Dillon shot squeak through in the first period, but that was it. This was Blackwood's second win over his last 10 appearances (2-5-1), a stretch that has seen him start to cede playing time to Kaapo Kahkonen. On the year, Blackwood has a 4-11-2 record with a 3.67 GAA and a .900 save percentage through 20 appearances. Neither of the Sharks' goalies are particularly strong options in fantasy, but the team has played respectable hockey after a near-historically bad pace to begin the campaign. Next up is a road game in Arizona on Friday.