Blackwood allowed six goals on 25 shots in Saturday's 7-4 loss to the Canucks. The seventh goal was an empty-netter.

Blackwood has given up at least five goals in four straight outings, all of which were unsurprisingly losses. The 27-year-old is down to 4-14-2 with a 3.92 GAA and an .889 save percentage through 23 appearances this season. With Blackwood struggling and on a cellar-dwelling team, fantasy managers have little reason to roster him. It wouldn't be surprising for Kaapo Kahkonen to get the first game after the holiday break, which is Wednesday on the road versus the Kings.